GM Discreetly Abandons Its In-House Amazon

General Motors  (GM) – Get General Motors Company Report is doing its big spring cleaning sooner than expected. 

The Detroit giant, which no doubt wants to avoid being distracted in the coming months when it delivers the Cadillac Lyriq — its competitor to Tesla’s  (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc Report Model Y and Ford’s  (F) – Get Ford Motor Company Report Mustang Mach-E — has decided to empty his drawers right now. 

And one of the first victims is the MarketPlace application launched with fanfare in 2017. The automotive group has decided to disconnect this app, which allowed owners of GM vehicles (Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick) to order and pay for goods and services while driving.

