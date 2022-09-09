Global Screen posts deals on 3D animation ‘My Fairy Troublemaker’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Global Screen has sealed a fresh round of deals on the 3D-animated feature My Fairy Troublemaker, about a mischievous, rookie tooth fairy who gets stuck in the world of humans on her first mission.

In a key territory deal the animation has sold to France (KMBO) and recently also secured sales to Benelux (In the Air), Israel (Lev Cinemas), Austria (Constantin Film), Switzerland (MovieBiz), Hungary (Vertigo Media), Slovakia/Czech Republic (Bohemia Motion Pictures) and Greece (Zinos Panagiotidis).

The film follows the adventures of the fairy who ends up befriending a 12-year-old girl, who is having a hard time adjusting to a new life in the city. The fairy promises to magic the girl back to her beautiful garden, but things do not go to plan, sending the duo on a race against time to get back home.

Caroline Origer directs from a screenplay by Silja Clemens and based on an idea from Maite Woköck. The French-German co-production unites France’s Jean-Marie Musique and Christine Parisse at Fabrique d’Images, and German partners Woköck at Ella Filmproduktion and Sebastian Runschke at SERU Animation.

Previously announced deals include to UK and Ireland (Signature Entertainment), Australia and New Zealand (Rialto), Spain and Portugal (Big Picture Films), Italy (Koch Media), Scandinavia (Selmer Media), Poland (Kino Swiat), CIS (Russian Report), Ukraine (UFD), the Baltic states (Garsu Pasaulio), former Yugoslavia (Karantanija), Bulgaria (Pro Films), the Middle East (Gulf Film), Malaysia (Suraya) and Vietnam (Lightning McQueen).