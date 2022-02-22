Global Markets Fall After Russia Orders Troops Into Ukraine

Global stock indexes and U.S. futures fell, while crude-oil futures climbed after Russian President

Vladimir Putin

ordered troops into two breakaway areas of Ukraine, bringing fears of all-out war to their highest level so far.

U.S. stock futures fell sharply for a second day, meaning indexes are on course for losses when markets reopen following the Presidents Day holiday. Futures on the S&P 500 fell 1.8%, following a 2.1% loss Monday. Futures for the technology-heavy Nasdaq-100 declined 2.6%, adding to Monday’s almost 3% fall.

Russia’s benchmark MOEX stock index fell 3.5%, adding to Monday’s 10.5% drop, which was its biggest daily percentage decline in almost eight years. The ruble edged higher against the dollar, after falling to its lowest level since February 2020.

European indexes fell in early trading, with the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 down 1.4%. Asia’s benchmark indexes also retreated, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng indexes down 2.7% and Japan’s Nikkei 1.7% lower.

Investors worry that conflict between Russia and Ukraine—and heightened tension between Moscow and the West—could disrupt supplies of oil and some other key commodities. That could add further impetus for central banks to act forcefully to bring inflation back under control.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, surged 4% to $99.09 a barrel, extending its recent run toward $100.

“The Ukraine situation has become more tense when the markets are already in a potentially unstable condition because of global rapid inflation and rate-increase expectations in the U.S.,” said

Takahide Kiuchi,

an economist at

Nomura Research Institute

in Tokyo.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note dropped 0.064 percentage point to 1.866%, according to

Tradeweb.

Bond yields fall as prices rise, and investors typically bid up the prices of safe-haven assets such as U.S. government bonds at times of stress.

Risk aversion is likely to continue, said Masahiro Ichikawa, a strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management in Tokyo. U.S. Secretary of State

Antony Blinken

and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov are scheduled to meet on Thursday.

Mr. Ichikawa said a Russian invasion of Ukraine would likely prompt strict economic sanctions from the U.S. and Europe, curbing international supplies of Russian oil. In that scenario, “If oil prices rise sharply beyond $100, gasoline prices will rise in the U.S., and inflation will accelerate further, forcing the Fed to consider raising rates at a faster pace,” he said.

President Vladimir Putin announced Monday evening that Russia would recognize the independence of two Moscow-backed breakaway regions in Ukraine, a move Western officials believe could be used to justify an incursion into the territories. Photo: Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool/AP



In Asia, concerns about regulation also weighed on Chinese internet stocks Tuesday, with

Alibaba Group Holding’s

Hong Kong shares falling more than 3% and the Hang Seng Tech Index dropping 2.8%.

Meituan,

whose shares tumbled Friday after the government ordered cuts to the fees that online platforms charge restaurants, fell another 5.6%.

Frank Benzimra, head of Asia equity strategy at

Société Générale,

said recent news about internet regulation in China came “just when share prices were somewhat stabilizing,” and cast doubt on whether Chinese markets have bottomed.

Risk aversion was likely to continue for a while, said Masahiro Ichikawa, a strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management in Tokyo. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov are scheduled to meet on Thursday.

Mr. Ichikawa said a Russian invasion of Ukraine would likely prompt strict economic sanctions from the U.S. and Europe, curbing international supplies of Russian oil. In that scenario, “If oil prices rise sharply beyond $100, gasoline prices will rise in the U.S., and inflation will accelerate further, forcing the Fed to consider raising rates at a faster pace,” he said.

Concerns about regulation also weighed on Chinese internet stocks on Tuesday, with Alibaba Group Holding’s Hong Kong shares falling more than 3% and the Hang Seng Tech Index dropping 2.8%. Meituan, whose shares tumbled Friday after the government ordered cuts to the fees that online platforms charge restaurants, fell 5.6%.

Frank Benzimra, head of Asia equity strategy at Société Générale, said recent news about internet regulation in China came “just when share prices were somewhat stabilizing,” and cast doubt on whether Chinese markets have bottomed.

Traders at the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.



Photo:



BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS





—Quentin Webb and Will Horner contributed to this article.

Write to Megumi Fujikawa at [email protected] and Rebecca Feng at [email protected]