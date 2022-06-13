Global Markets Drop on Worries About Fed’s Inflation Battle

Global Markets Drop on Worries About Fed’s Inflation Battle

International stock markets and U.S. equity futures fell, after surprisingly strong consumer-price data prompted investors to reassess how aggressive the Federal Reserve will have to be in raising interest rates to combat decades-high inflation.

By early afternoon in Hong Kong on Monday, futures tied to three major U.S. equity indexes had fallen between 1.1% and 1.9%. That suggested American stocks could come under fresh pressure on Monday, after data showing consumer prices were up 8.6% year-over-year in May fueled a hefty selloff in the previous session. 