Glen Powell To Star In ‘Twisters’ Sequel At Universal – The Hamden Journal

Glen Powell is in talks to co-star opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones in Twisters, a new chapter to the 1996 box-office hit for Amblin Entertainment and Universal Pictures. Lee Isaac Chung is on board to direct from a script by Mark L. Smith. The film will be co-financed by Warner Bros.

Starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton, Twister was a massive hit in 1996, scoring more than $494 million at the worldwide box office, thanks in no small part to the film’s ground-breaking special effects. The original film was helmed by Speed director Jan De Bont and executive produced by Steven Spielberg, with a screenplay by author Michael Crichton.

Executive Vice President of Production Sara Scott and Creative Executive Jacqueline Garell will oversee for Universal Pictures, and Ashley Jay Sandberg will oversee for Kennedy/Marshall.

Powell is coming off a big 2022 starting with the award winning film Top Gun: Maverick. He also recently co-starred with Jonathan Majors and executive produced the historical war epic Devotion for Sony. Powell will next star in the upcoming action-comedy Hitman, from Oscar-nominated director Richard Linklater that Powell also co-produced and co-wrote with Linklater. Additionally, he will team with Chris Morgan in the sci-fi action thriller Deputy X for Universal and has signed on to the buddy comedy Foreign Relations, where he will star alongside Nick Jonas.

Powell is currently in production for the Untitled Will Gluck rom com for Sony Pictures opposite Sydney Sweeney. Powell is repped by CAA, The Initiative Group and Johnson Shapiro