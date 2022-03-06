Glen “Big Baby” Davis caught trying to finagle better seats at Celtics-Nets game

WATCH: Big Baby Davis caught trying to finagle courtside seats at C’s-Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Winning a championship in Boston can make you immortal, but apparently even that has its limits.

Glen “Big Baby” Davis, who won it all with the Boston Celtics as a rookie in 2008, found that out Sunday as he tried to take in his former team’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Even Davis couldn’t finagle his way into courtside seats at TD Garden

Perhaps Big Baby should try again next Sunday when his former teammate, Kevin Garnett, has his No. 5 jersey retired by the Celtics.

Davis, 36, hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2014-15 season with the Los Angeles Clippers. He was originally drafted in the second round (35th overall) in 2007 by the Seattle SuperSonics, who traded his rights to the Celtics in the same deal that brought Ray Allen to town.

Now Allen is someone who it’ll be interesting to see if he shows up next week for Garnett’s ceremony, and to see if Celtics fans begrudge him the same way some of his former teammates do. Would Allen have been politely asked to leave the seats in the same way Davis was?

If nothing else, Big Baby’s heart appears to be in the right place when it comes to the Celtics. He was wearing a “Respect the Logo” T-shirt, a nod to Kyrie Irving stomping on the leprechaun at center court the last time he played a game at the Garden.