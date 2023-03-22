Glee alumna Amber Riley Signs With ColorCreative – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: SAG Award-winning and Grammy-nominated actor and singer Amber Riley has signed with ColorCreative for representation.

Known for her breakout role as Mercedes Jones on Fox’s musical comedy series Glee, Riley most recently starred in the Lifetime movie Single Black Female and won season 8 of The Masked Singer.

Riley made her West End debut in 2016 for her role as Effie White in Dreamgirls for which she received the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical and The Evening Standard Theater Award for Best Musical Performance. In 2020, Riley released her critically-acclaimed debut EP Riley and is currently recording a second EP with Grammy-winning producer Harmony Samuels. Born and raised in Compton, Riley most recently became the first celebrity to win both Dancing With The Stars and The Masked Singer.

“Amber Riley brings a powerhouse talent to the table with her incredible voice and just as strong acting skills.” said Raj Raghavan Head of Talent at ColorCreative Management. “Through our work together, our ColorCreative team is looking forward to highlighting Amber’s gift even more with new opportunities ahead.”

Additional credits include Tyler Perry’s feature Nobody’s Fool, opposite Tiffany Haddish, Tika Sumpter, Omari Hardwick, and Whoopi Goldberg, and multiple appearances on the HBO series A Black Lady Sketch Show. She has also starred in NBC’s live production of The Wiz, the Pasadena Playhouse production of Little Shop of Horrors, and ABC’s The Little Mermaid Live!.

She continues to be repped by CAA, Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light, Savoy Jefferson Publicity and by Myisha Brooks for music endeavors.