‘Glee’ Actress Naya Rivera Family Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit – The Hamden Journal

A wrongful death lawsuit filed by Glee actress Naya Rivera’s former husband, Ryan Dorsey, on behalf of their son and her estate has been settled.

Rivera died in an accidental drowning in Lake Piru in Southern California in July 2020. Best known for the character “Santana Lopez” in the television musical series, .the 33-year-old Rivera was boating with her four-year-old son when the accident occurred. The lawsuit was filed in November of that year in Ventura County, where the lake is located.

The suit accused Ventura County, its parks and recreation management agency and the United Water Conservation District of neglecting to sufficiently warn visitors of the lake’s dangers. It also claimed that it did not provide appropriate safety equipment, and inflicting emotional distress on the child who witnessed his mother’s death.