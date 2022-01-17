GlaxoSmithKline shares soar after Unilever bids for its consumer healthcare unit

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline surged on Monday, while Unilever stock tumbled following a failed $68 billion bid by the latter to acquire the pharmaceutical giant’s consumer healthcare arm.

Driving the FTSE 100 higher and at the top of the Stoxx Europe 600’s gainer’s list, was GlaxoSmithKline

up 5% after saying Saturday that it has rejected an unsolicited £50 billion ($68.4 billion) Unilever

offer for the unit behind painkiller Advil and Sensodyne toothpaste that it jointly owns with Pfizer

Glaxo, which had been planning to spin off the unit, said it had received three separate bids from Unilever, the last coming Dec. 20.