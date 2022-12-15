GLAAD Slams HBO Max’s ‘Legendary’ Cancelation – The Hamden Journal

HBO Max’s cancelation of voguing competition series Legendary has not gone down well in the LGBTQ+ community.

The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) organization has slammed the move, which came last week as part of a swathe of cuts and cancelations at the embattled Warner Bros. Discovery streamer.

The series was fronted by MC Dashaun Wesley with judges including Leiomy Maldonado, Jameela Jamil, Law Roach, Megan Thee Stallion and Keke Palmer and was one of the most inclusive non-scripted series on television.

“Legendary raised the bar for inclusivity on TV programming on so many different levels, especially when it comes to celebrating Black and queer culture,” GLAAD noted. “While Legendary is unfortunately just the latest LGBTQ-inclusive programming to get canceled by their network this year, the creative team and Scout Productions prioritized uplifting unheard talent and voices and we’re hopeful that these types of stories are able to be told again.”

It was one of a number of inclusive non-scripted series for HBO Max under Jen O’Connell and her team that also include streetwear series The Hype and dating format My Mom, Your Dad. The latter was removed from the service and will be joined by series such as FBoy Island, while the former hasn’t been officially canceled but The Hamden Journal understands that is coming shortly.

Legendary features a group of voguing houses, each featuring five performers and a leader called the house mother. The teams compete in a competition that documents a themed ball every episode from start to finish. Throughout each episode, we learn more about each house and their performers as they tell us their moving and inspirational backstories.

The first season premiered in May 2020, the second season launched in May 2021 and the third season aired in May 2022.

It was produced by Queer Eye producer Scout Productions. It was exec produced by David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric, Lee Metzger, Renata Lombardo and Shant Tutunjian.