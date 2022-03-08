GLAAD Announces Kacey Musgraves To Receive Vanguard Award for LGBTQ Allyship – The Hamden Journal

GLAAD announced that Grammy Award-winning musician Kacey Musgraves will receive the Vanguard Award at the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Kacey Musgraves has used her platform to loudly speak out in support of the LGBTQ community and advance conversations about LGBTQ acceptance in country music. Most recently, Musgraves joined GLAAD and Equality Texas to raise awareness around anti-LGBTQ bills proposed in the Texas state legislature

“From speaking out against anti-LGBTQ legislation in her home state of Texas, to raising awareness about bullying affecting LGBTQ youth, to uplifting the work of LGBTQ artists, Kacey continues to raise the bar for what it means to be an authentic ally and to inspire her fans to do the same,” said GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis

GLAAD’s Vanguard Award is presented to allies who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people. Previous honorees include Beyoncé and JAY-Z, Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Kerry Washington, Cher, Janet Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor, Patricia Arquette, and Antonio Banderas.

Hosts and Series Producers of the Emmy-nominated HBO series We’re Here, Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara, and D.J. “Shangela” Pierce, will host the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles. The 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards are presented by Gilead Sciences, Inc., Hyundai, and Ketel One Family Made Vodka. Delta Air Lines is a Major Sponsor of the events, Sony Music Group is an Official Sponsor, and Comcast NBCUniversal Telemundo is a Titanium Sponsor.

Special guests for the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles will include JoJo Siwa, Jeopardy! Champion Amy Schneider, Jasmin Savoy Brown (Yellowjackets, Scream), Liv Hewson (Yellowjackets, Bombshell), Meredith Marks (Real Housewives of Salt Lake City), Ronen Rubinstein and Rafael Silva (9-1-1-: Lone Star), Nico Santos (Superstore, Crazy Rich Asians), writer and comedian Zeke Smith, and cast members of RuPaul’s Drag Race.