GK Manuel Neuer to miss the rest of Bayern Munich’s season after post-World Cup skiing accident

Germany’s goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in action during the World Cup group E soccer match between Germany and Japan, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Germany and Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is out for the rest of the club season after breaking his leg in a post-World Cup skiing accident.

Neuer posted to Instagram that he would miss the remainder of Bayern’s season. He went skiing after Germany was eliminated from the World Cup in the group stage.

“Hey guys, what can I say, the end of the year could have definitely gone better,” Neuer wrote on Instagram. “I was trying to get my head clear while ski touring, I suffered a lower leg fracture. Yesterday’s surgery went well. Many thanks to the doctors! However it hurts to know that the current season is over for me.”

Germany was one of the surprising eliminations of the group stage along with Belgium. Germany and Spain were favored to advance from Group E, but Japan knocked off Germany in the opening game of the group stage and then beat Spain to win the group. Spain advanced as the second-place team in the group thanks to a huge win over Costa Rica.

Neuer, 36, has been Germany’s starting goalie for the past four World Cups. He was named the team’s starter ahead of the 2010 World Cup and was in net as Germany allowed just two goals on the way to winning the 2014 World Cup. That World Cup win helped establish Neuer as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Germany has struggled in World Cups since that 2014 title, however. The Germans were also eliminated in the group stage at the 2018 World Cup. France’s group win at the 2022 World Cup meant it became the first defending World Cup champs to advance to the knockout rounds since Brazil in 2006.

With Neuer out, Bayern Munich will likely turn to 34-year-old Sven Ulreich. He’s made three Bundesliga starts for the German giants and has also started three Champions League games for the team. Neuer has made 12 Bundesliga starts in 2022 as Bayern is four points ahead of second place at the top of the league table.