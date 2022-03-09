Giuliani On ‘Masked Singer, What To See On TV – The Hamden Journal

Editor’s note: The The Hamden Journal Watchlist is a feature spotlighting small-screen specials, events and can’t-miss episodes of ongoing series each week.

1. The Andy Warhol Diaries: It’s a big Ryan Murphy canvas illustrating the life and loves of the Artist of artifice, partially in Warhol’s own AI created words from his own diary. Plus there’s some Studio 54, Catholicism, and Jean-Michel Basquiat. Of course, it’s problematic, but you know you are going to find it hard to turn away. – Dominic Patten

March 9, Netflix

2. Masked Singer Season 7 Debut: The celebrity performance show returns to Fox tonight for its seventh season with a slew of good, bad and cuddly contestants, as their own advertising proclaims. Even with past participants like Mickey Rourke, Sarah Palin and NBA legend Dennis Rodman, no contestant has attracted the attention that Rudy Giuliani has generated. Just the idea of having Giuliani on the show saw judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke to walk off stage after the former NYC Mayor was unmasked – as The Hamden Journal exclusively revealed last month. When Donald Trump’s most infamous lawyer (which is a feat unto itself) will actually appear on the Masked Singer is a mystery unto itself. But, by the very nature of the show, Fox knows the suspense is the secret sauce. – Peter White/Dominic Patten

March 9, Fox, 8 PM ET/PT

3. Zoe Kravitz’s SNL Hosting Debut: It runs in the (extended) family. When The Batman star Zoe Kravitz hosts SNL for the first time this weekend, she’ll have a wealth of experience to draw from. Her father Lenny Kravitz has been a musical guest on the show four times. Her mom Lisa Bonet’s longtime on-again and off-again partner Jason Mamoa hosted the show in 2018. Kravitz needs no help, however. She’s been on the show herself, though not as a host, making a cameo in a skit with Donald Glover skit a few years ago. She’s also riding high off her much-praised turn in the D.C. blockbuster. In fact, we can’t wait to see a Catwoman skit. – Tom Tapp

March 12, NBC, 8:30 PM PT/11:30 PM ET

4. 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards: Hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer, the Critics Choice Association’s trophy show is an intercontinental affair this year, with ceremonies taking place in Los Angeles and London. Belfast and West Side Story lead the film contenders with 11 nominations apiece, followed by The Power of the Dog and Dune with 10 each. All of them are up for Best Picture, and their respective helmers — Kenneth Branagh, Steven Spielberg, Jane Campion and Denis Villeneuve — also vying for Best Director. HBO’s Succession tops the TV field with eight noms. – Erik Pedersen

March 13, The CW/TBS, 7 PM ET/PT (delayed in West)

5. Frontline: Putin’s Road to War: The PBS documentary series provides another quick-turnaround, deep dive into the tenure of Russian President Vladimir Putin, this time focused on what led him to order the invasion of Ukraine. “There’s this grievance that is eating away at Vladimir Putin and it’s fundamental to his tenure,” says the New York Times’ Peter Baker, one of a number of experts who help explain this moment. Michael Kirk directs. – Ted Johnson

March 15, local PSB stations, 9 PM ET/PT