Gisele Bündchen makes subtle Instagram comment amid Tom Brady divorce rumors

All eyes are on Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady as the longtime couple is reportedly on the brink of divorce — and the supermodel’s recent social media behavior won’t silence those rumors.

On Tuesday, Bündchen commented and liked a post from life coach Jay Shetty about relationships that read: “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again.”

Shetty wrote in the caption, “Love is a daily effort. Some days it may come easier than others and that’s OK, but what should always stay consistent is the respect and admiration you have for your partner’s values and goals 🙏⁠”

Bündchen left a prayer emoji in the comments section.

Bündchen and Brady, who celebrated their 13th anniversary in February, have both hired divorce lawyers amid their recent rough patch. While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is one month into his 23rd NFL season after un-retiring, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel has kept busy herself… just not in the stands cheering on her husband.

On Monday, Bündchen made another trip to a spiritual healer in Miami. The 42-year-old model has been living apart from Brady in Florida and has been pictured on multiple outings without her wedding ring. She’s been with her and Brady’s two children: son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. (She’s also stepmother to Brady’s son Jack, 15, with Bridget Moynahan.)

Although Brady hasn’t been photographed saging his car like his wife, he spoke up about the importance of mental health on his SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

“Everyone has different situations, you know, in their life and children and, you know, you worry about their mental health. You worry about your parents [and] obviously yourself,” Brady said on Monday, which was World Mental Health Day.

“I’ve had to learn a lot of things over a long period of time in sports. I think there’s an intense amount of stress that we all deal with, and how do you relieve stress so that you’re not inflicting so much damage on yourself through kind of stress response? So something I’ve always continued to try to work at, and it’s obviously a challenge for me and different forms of whether it’s physical therapy or mental therapy, you know, all those things I’ve definitely done over the years. Taking care of your body, but taking care of your mind’s really important,” the 45-year-old athlete continued.

Brady acknowledged how there used to be a “suck it up and deal with it” mindset, but that it’s changed.

“I think you realize that there’s a lot, especially in today’s day and age, with how fast things are happening in life for all of us, and the amount of responsibilities we have. And also, you know, I think there’s part of us that are held to a certain standard that we’re almost inhuman,” he shared.

“You wake up every day trying to do the best you can do, understanding that life has its stresses and to deal with them with a great support system and understanding and having some introspectiveness in your life where you can look at yourself and say, where do I need to commit my time and energy to? And how can I lessen some of the stress and lessen the burden on me so that I can be good for people around me,” Brady continued. “So those are all different things that you work at. I worked at them when I was 20. There was a lot of things that I was going through when I was 20. There was a lot of things I was going through in my 30s. There’s things I’m going through in my 40s. And its life. And you learn to grow up and you learn to deal with life. And that’s what we’re all trying to do. We’re trying to do it the best way we can.”

