Gisele Bündchen is ‘recharging’ in Brazil after Tom Brady divorce

Gisele Bündchen (pictured in 2019) is “recharging” in Brazil after her split from Tom Brady. (Photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP/Getty Images)

It’s been a turbulent year for Gisele Bündchen, but the supermodel is ending it on a high note.

According to her latest Instagram post on Sunday, the 42-year-old star is soaking up some quality time with her family in her native Brazil. Bündchen, whose divorce from NFL quarterback Tom Brady was finalized in October, shared shots from her visit home with children Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13, in tow.

“Recharging with my little ones in the country of my [heart],” Bündchen captioned a series of photos documenting everything from her meals to cuddles with her kids. One shot sees the catwalk queen wearing a leopard-print bikini as she basks in the sun by the ocean,

The famously wellness-minded model and activist is also squeezing time for self-care, appearing to meditate by the sea in her workout gear.. Later, she makes a heart with her hands, a blissful expression on her face.

In an interview for Dior Digital Talk last year — and long before her split from Brady after 13 years of marriage — Bündchen reflected on leaning into her 40s.

“I feel better at 40 than I felt at 30, I can tell you that much,” she shared.

“I think the 40s are going to be awesome,” she added. “The 20s were a little challenging, I’m not going to lie. The 30s, I was getting a grip on stuff. Now the 40s, I’m like, ‘Let’s go!’”

