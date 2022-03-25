Girlfriend of missing Harmony Montgomery’s dad reportedly found dead

A woman who was dating the father of Harmony Montgomery, the 7-year-old New Hampshire girl who has been missing for more than two years, was found dead in a hotel room, according to reports.

Kelsey Small, 27, who did not face charges in Harmony’s case, died in Manchester on March 13, police told Boston 25 News, adding that her death is not deemed suspicious.

Police did not release the name of the hotel where her body was found.

Kelsey Small was romantically linked to Harmony Montgomery’s father, Adam Montgomery. AP

Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery, 31, was arrested Jan. 4 in Manchester on a charge of felony second-degree assault for alleged “conduct against” the girl stemming from 2019, state Attorney General John Formella said.

Montgomery also faces misdemeanor counts of interference with custody and endangering the welfare of a child.

Authorities only learned in late December from the New Hampshire Division for Children, Youth and Families that Harmony had gone missing.

Investigators determined that she was last seen at a Manchester home when cops responded to a “call for service” at the residence in October 2019.

Harmony’s mother, Crystal Renee Sorey, told police that her daughter was under the legal custody of Montgomery.

Small was not involved in the child’s disappearance but did speak to investigators about Harmony in December, authorites said.

According to an affidavit, police found Small and Adam Montgomery sleeping in their car in Manchester on Dec. 31, 2021, when he was arrested in connection with the disappearance, WMUR reported.

Small claimed she had been romantically involved with Montgomery for more than a year, according to the affidavit.

Kelsey Small was reportedly found dead five days after she was arrested for a second DUI.

Harmony Montgomery was 5 years old when she went missing. Manchester NH Police

She told police she was aware that Montgomery had four children with two women, but she reportedly said he had never mentioned Harmony and she had no information where the girl might be, the outlet said.

In a statement to WMUR, Small’s cousin said, “I hate that one of her last connections here on Earth was to him.”

Small was found dead five days after she was arrested outside a sober home where she was living and charged with DUI, second offense, according to police records obtained by WMUR.

Harmony Montgomery was last seen over two years ago. Manchester NH Police

She had reportedly been released on personal recognizance bail.

Montgomery was arrested along with Harmony’s stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, who was charged with welfare fraud after she allegedly collected more than $1,500 in food stamp benefits for the child, even though the girl was no longer living with them.

They have both pleaded not guilty.

Sorey, Harmony’s mom, has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

“I don’t feel like she’s gone. I just don’t feel that in my heart,” Sorey told NBC Boston in January. “Like, I don’t feel like I lost her. And a mother knows, a mother knows if your baby’s here or not. I know she’s here.”