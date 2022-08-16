Girl in China seen weeping, begging for forgiveness in front of Confucius statue after bad test score

On Saturday evening in southern China, a young girl was filmed weeping in front of a Confucius statue and begging for forgiveness after receiving a bad test score.

The viral video of the girl shared to Weibo on Sunday was purportedly captured by a man surnamed Chen in Foshan, Guangdong province. The girl can be seen kneeling in front of the statue as she cries.

“I could faintly hear her saying she regretted not doing well in a test. She was murmuring that she had caused her parents to lose face and let them down. She said she felt guilty for her parents,” Chen told Liaoshen Evening News.

The man allegedly told the girl to go home, but she insisted that she was fine.

Weibo users flooded the video’s comment section with sympathy for the girl, while some criticized parents for putting too much pressure on their children.

“How many parents teach their children to think they were born to pay off their debts,” one user commented.

“Going with the flow and doing your best is good enough,” another user wrote.

The video has garnered over 6.7 million views and 129,000 likes since being uploaded on Sunday.

