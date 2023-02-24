Girl, 9, killed in Florida shooting rampage remembered as a ‘true joy’

The 9-year-old Florida girl killed in the shooting rampage Wednesday was remembered by her devastated family as an excellent student, “amazing gymnast” and “true joy” whose life was cut short by “senseless violence.”

T’yonna Major, 9, was killed and her mom, Brandi Major, was wounded by Keith Moses, 19, after he opened fire on a Spectrum 13 news crew.

The journalists were covering an earlier murder in Orlando’s Pine Hills neighborhood, where Moses allegedly shot and killed a 38-year-old acquaintance named Nathacha Augustin

Reporter Dylan Lyons, 24, was killed and photographer Jesse Walden was injured, authorities said.

Phyllis Turner, T’yonna’s maternal great-aunt, told NBC News that the tragic girl was “the apple of her parents’ eye — she was just a true joy to them.”

She said T’yonna was an “extremely smart” student at Pine Hills Elementary School who was at the top of her class and also “an amazing gymnast.”





T’yonna Major, 9, who was killed in the shooting rampage in Florida, was remembered by her family as an excellent student, “amazing gymnast” and “true joy.” GoFundMe

Her coach wanted to “really take her under her wing” because she believed she had the potential to compete in college and even “go to the Olympics,” Turner told the outlet.

“She was a perfectionist. She didn’t like second and third place,” Turner said. “She just believed in excelling in everything she did.”

She said T’yonna also was a “funny little girl” who “brought so much joy and laughter to everybody,” adding that her parents are “absolutely devastated” by the incomprehensible loss.

Turner said Brandi was shot in the arm and has been released from the hospital.





Jesse Walden, the Spectrum News photojournalist injured in Wednesday’s shooting. Linktree/@Jessewalden





Dylan Lyons, the Spectrum 13 journalist killed in the rampage. AP

Dad Tokiyo Major wrote in a GoFundMe post that T’yonna was “a light to everyone that knew her,” adding, “She was everything to us. Senseless violence has taken the life of my little girl.”

Neighbor Thermon Patterson, 66, told NBC News that he saw Major rush out into the street crying for help after T’yonna was shot.

He said he didn’t see the gunman but felt he could have easily been targeted because he often sits outside his nearby home.

“I’m glad he’s off the street,” Patterson said about Moses.

Pine Hills Elementary School Principal Latonya Smothers said T’yonna was a “kind and beautiful young girl with an infectious smile. She will be missed dearly.”

She added in the message: “I know I speak for our entire Pine Hills community when I express the grief that we feel at the loss of one of our own.”





Keith Moses, 19, has been charged with second-degree murder and additional counts are expected. Getty Images

Moses was charged with second-degree murder related to Augustin’s death, but additional charges are expected.

The “known gang member” has a lengthy criminal record that includes arrests for theft, battery-domestic violence and armed robbery, NBC News reported.

State Attorney Monique Worrell said Moses had a single arrest since becoming an adult, a 2021 marijuana possession charge that was later dropped.