‘Ginny & Georgia’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date On Netflix, Photos – The Hamden Journal

Netflix has set January 5 for the Season 2 premiere of Ginny & Georgia, starring Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry. The streamer also released some first-look photos of the upcoming season, which shed some light on what happens after the Season 1 finale cliffhanger that saw Ginny and her little brother on a motorcycle, leaving town after she discovers that her mom had poisoned her stepfather.

The photos (You can launch the gallery above), indicate that Ginny (Gentry) and her brother return home. The expectation was that they fled to Ginny’s father Zion in Boston, which still could be the case as a photo has Zion confronting his ex in the family kitchen. Ginny also is back with her friends at school and shares a moment with her on-again off-again love interest Marcus, while Georgia (Howey) is seen embracing her fiancé Paul .

Per Netflix, in Season 2, Ginny must figure out how to live with the knowledge that her mother is a murderer. Burdened with the new understanding that Kenny – her step-dad – didn’t die of natural causes, now Ginny must deal with the fact that Georgia not only killed, she killed to protect Ginny. Georgia on the other hand would much prefer that the past be left in the past, after all, she’s got a wedding to plan! But the funny thing about Georgia’s past is that it never stays buried for long.

Cast also includes Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, Raymond Ablack, Chelsea Clark and Katie Douglas.

Ginny & Georgia is created and executive produced by Sarah Lampert. Debra J. Fisher serves as showrunner and executive producer. Jeff Tahler, Jenny Daly, Holly Hines, Daniel March, Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron and Armand Leo also executive produce. Elena Blekhter is co-executive producer. Angela Nissel serves as writer and executive producer. James Genn directs and executive produces. Additional directors include Audrey Cummings, Daniskha Esterhazy, Sharon Lewis and Rose Troche.