Ginni Thomas urged Wisconsin lawmakers to reverse 2020 election results: emails

The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas emailed Wisconsin lawmakers two days after media outlets declared Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election, urging them to overturn the results in the Badger State, according to a report.

The emails from Ginni Thomas to Republican Wisconsin state Sen. Kathy Bernier and state Rep. Gary Tauchen, are identical to previously reported messages Thomas sent 29 Arizona lawmakers on the same day, Nov. 9, 2020.

“Article II of the United States Constitution gives you an awesome responsibility: to choose our state’s Electors,” Thomas wrote in the emails obtained by watchdog group Documented. “This means you have the power to fight back against fraud and ensure our elections are free, fair, and honest. This responsibility is yours and yours alone — it doesn’t rest with any Board of Elections, Secretary of State, Governor, or even court. And it certainly doesn’t rest with the media.

“That’s why I am writing today to urge you to do your Constitutional duty,” the message continues. “Please stand strong in the face of political and media pressure. Please reflect on the awesome authority granted to you by our Constitution. And then please take action to ensure that a clean slate of Electors is chosen for our state.”

Thomas emailed Wisconsin state Sen. Kathy Bernier and Rep. Gary Tauchen urging them to overturn Joe Biden’s victory over then-President Donald Trump. Scott Bauer/AP

The message concludes with a request for a meeting between Thomas and the two lawmakers to “learn more about what you are doing to ensure our state’s vote count is audited and our certification is clean.”

The emails obtained by Documented were sent through an account with FreeRoots, a grassroots advocacy and voter engagement platform.

They were sent as former President Donald Trump and his supporters made allegations that voter fraud cost the Republican states like Wisconsin and Arizona, and as the 45th president’s allies planned to replace some state electors with Trump loyalists.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the vice chair of the House select committee investigating last year’s Capitol riot, said in July that the panel was considering issuing a subpoena to compel Ginni Thomas to sit for a deposition.

Rep. Liz Cheney said that the House’s Jan. 6 panel was considering issuing a subpoena to compel Ginni Thomas to sit for a deposition. MediaPunch / BACKGRID

Thomas had said in June that she “can’t wait to testify” in order to “clear up misconceptions,” but her lawyer later sent the panel a letter asking for “better justification” for seeking testimony.

The scandal over the first set of emails reportedly sent by Thomas prompted Democrats to demand that her husband recuse himself from cases involving Trump’s efforts to overturn the election.

In January, when the Supreme Court rejected Trump’s arguments for blocking the release of White House records from the National Archives to the select committee, Clarence Thomas was the only justice to dissent from his colleagues.