Gillian Vigman Joins Amazon Freevee’s ‘Open Book’ Pilot – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Gillian Vigman is set as a lead opposite Katelyn Tarver in Open Book, Amazon Freevee’s half-hour scripted pilot, inspired by Jessica Simpson’s bestselling memoir, from Tom Kapinos (Californication), Patrick Moran’s PKM Productions and Amazon Studios.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders

Described as a propulsive, music-soaked coming-of-age story, Open Book, written by Kapinos, follows pop star Sadie Sparrow’s (Tarver) rise from ingenue to mogul, introducing us to the family, friends, and lovers she collects along the way. Touching on themes of love, friendship, family and sisterhood, relationships, soul connections, Hollywood and the music business, Sadie ultimately comes to embrace herself and the fact that her heart inevitably wants what it wants at every stage of life.

Vigman will play Sadie’s mom.

John Stamos also stars in the pilot and will recur if it is picked up to series.

Kapinos and Bernstein executive produce. Moran and PKM Productions executive produce with Amazon Studios. Jessica Simpson, Lauren Auslander and Lacy Lynch also executive produce. Adam Bernstein (Billions) directs and also serves as executive producer.

Vigman will next be seen in Alexander Payne’s comedy The Holdovers alongside Paul Giamatti. She currently can be heard as the voice of Dr. T’Ana in the Paramount+ animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Her other credits include a series regular role on the CW’s drama Life Sentence, and she recurred on HBO’s Divorce, Fox’s New Girl and CW’s Roswell, New Mexico. On the film side, she’s known for her roles in the Hangover trilogy playing Bradley Cooper’s wife, Stephanie, and Adam McKay’s Step Brothers, opposite Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly. Vigman is repped by Innovative Artists and Trademark Talent.