Gillian Robertson taps ex-UFC champ Rose Namajunas in 65 seconds

The star-studded FURY Pro Grappling 6 event takes place Friday at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia with a number of UFC notables set to compete on the submission-only card.
The main event features former UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas, who takes on fellow UFC standout Gillian Robertson in a 10-minute one-round grappling bout.
In addition, Clay Guida meets Chase Hooper; Joseph Pyfer takes on Eryk Anders; Andre Petroski grapples Ovince Saint-Preux; and much more.
Below, check out results and highlights from the event, which will update throughout.
FURY Pro Grappling 6 live results
-
Gillian Robertson def. Rose Namajunas via submission (rear-naked choke) – 1:05
-
Chase Hooper def. Clay Guida via submission (calf slicer) – 3:55
-
Joseph Pyfer def. Eryk Anders via decision
-
Andre Petroski def. Ovince Saint-Preux via decision
-
Pat Sabatini def. Alex Caceres via submission (rear-naked choke) – 5:44
-
Mike Malott def. Trevin Giles via decision
-
Nick Galanti def. Philip Rowe via decision
-
Richie Lewis def. Andrew Kochel via decision
-
Christos Giagos def. Zulkarnaiyn Kamchybekov via decision
-
Jon Pellot def. Pat Barry via decision
-
Elijah Ezucar def. Denis Gunic via submission (heel hook) – 0:30
-
Molli Zborowski def. Jonna Wood via decision
-
Charlie Livingston def. Kevin Stilo via decision
Jon Pellot def. Pat Barry
Jon Pellot vs. Pat Barry
[autotag]Pat Barry[/autotag] has been out of action for years and years, but made a return Friday in a heavyweight matchup against Jon Pellott. Cornered by his wife, former UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas, who fights in the main event, Barry couldn’t get anything going against the top-heavy Pellot, who had things on cruise control for the final half of the six-minute matchup. Neither man got too close to a submission, but Pellot got the decision win in the end.
Christos Giagos def. Zulkarnaiyn Kamchybekov
Richie Lewis def. Andrew Kochel
Richie Lewis’ callout of Eddy Torres
Richie Lewis interview in broadcast booth
Pat Sabatini def. Alex Caceres
Pat Sabatini vs. Alex Caceres
UFC featherweight [autotag]Pat Sabatini[/autotag], a former CFFC champion, controlled a top-15 UFC featherweight in Alex Caceres, then quickly got his arm under the chin for a rear-naked choke win at the 5:44 mark of their 8-minute fight.
Andre Petroski def. Ovince Saint-Preux
UFC middleweight Andre Petroski did consistent work against fellow UFC standout Ovince Saint-Preux. He seemed to be on cruise control until a late Saint-Preux attack that might have been more dangerous if there was more time left.
Joseph Pyfer def. Eryk Anders
Chase Hooper def. Clay Guida
Chase Hooper vs. Clay Guida
UFC lightweight [autotag]Chase Hooper[/autotag], roughly half the age of UFC Hall of Famer Clay Guida, had a competitive opening. But when he went to the canvas, even though twisting leg locks were not allowed in the event, Hooper found a way to get Guida’s leg and used a rare calf slicer to finish things off.
Gillian Robertson def. Rose Namajunas
Rose Namajunas vs. Gillian Robertson
UFC women’s strawweight [autotag]Gillian Robertson[/autotag] took former UFC champion Rose Namajunas to the canvas less than 30 seconds into the match. Robertson took her back and quickly got in position for the rear-naked choke. Robertson’s left arm was over the chin, but when she switched her grip, she was able to squeeze harder and forced Namajunas to tap in just 65 seconds.
Gillian Robertson post-fight interview
Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie