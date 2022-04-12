Gilbert Gottfried Remembered By Dane Cook, Jason Alexander, Marlee Matlin, More – The Hamden Journal

Gilbert Gottfried Remembered By Dane Cook, Jason Alexander, Marlee Matlin, More – Deadline

Refresh for updates…When news broke on Tuesday of beloved comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried’s death, aged 67, following a long illness, tributes began flooding in.

“Gilbert Gottfried meant more to me than you probably know,” wrote Billions co-creator Brian Koppleman. “I have talked about this on my podcast and on his, but when I was 14 I got to see him do stand up, and it changed me. His subversiveness and bravery were unparalleled. And he made you fall down laughing. This sucks.”

“Sending love to @RealGilbert’s wife Dara, his family & fans,” wrote actor-comedian Dane Cook. “Gilbert Gottfried was never not funny. He was a lovely guy, always friendly & made many people happy.”

“Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift,” wrote Seinfeld‘s Jason Alexander. “I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family. #ripGilbertGottfried.”

CODA star Marlee Matlin remembered Gottfried as “funny” and “politically incorrect,” but “a softie” at heart. “We met many times; he even pranked me on a plane, replacing my intepreter @655jack (they’re like twins),” she wrote. “Sending love to Dara & his children. RIP #gilbertgottfried.”

