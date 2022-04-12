Gilbert Gottfried Remembered By Dane Cook, Jason Alexander, Marlee Matlin, More – The Hamden Journal

Refresh for updates…When news broke on Tuesday of beloved comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried’s death, aged 67, following a long illness, tributes began flooding in.

“Gilbert Gottfried meant more to me than you probably know,” wrote Billions co-creator Brian Koppleman. “I have talked about this on my podcast and on his, but when I was 14 I got to see him do stand up, and it changed me. His subversiveness and bravery were unparalleled. And he made you fall down laughing. This sucks.”

“Sending love to @RealGilbert’s wife Dara, his family & fans,” wrote actor-comedian Dane Cook. “Gilbert Gottfried was never not funny. He was a lovely guy, always friendly & made many people happy.”

“Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift,” wrote Seinfeld‘s Jason Alexander. “I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family. #ripGilbertGottfried.”

CODA star Marlee Matlin remembered Gottfried as “funny” and “politically incorrect,” but “a softie” at heart. “We met many times; he even pranked me on a plane, replacing my intepreter @655jack (they’re like twins),” she wrote. “Sending love to Dara & his children. RIP #gilbertgottfried.”

The Hamden Journal will share more reactions as they come in…

Gilbert Gottfried meant more to me than you probably know. I have talked about this on my podcast and on his, but when I was 14 I got to see him do stand up, and it changed me. His subversiveness and bravery were unparalleled. And he made you fall down laughing. This sucks. — Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) April 12, 2022

Sending love to @RealGilbert’s wife Dara, his family & fans. Gilbert Gottfried was never not funny. He was a lovely guy, always friendly & made many people happy. — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) April 12, 2022

Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family. #ripGilbertGottfried — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) April 12, 2022

I am so sad to read about the passing of Gilbert Gottfried. Funny, politically incorrect but a softie on the inside. We met many times; he even pranked me on a plane, replacing my intepreter @655jack(they’re like twins). Sending love to Dara & his children. RIP #gilbertgottfried pic.twitter.com/R4mxWBRsNo — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) April 12, 2022

Rest In Peace Gilbert Gottfried! First time I saw him live he did his Jackie Kennedy bit: “Jackie do you remember where you were…” in front of drunk Bruins fans at Nicks. #RIPGilbertGottfried https://t.co/9w0offZEZG — Bill Burr (@billburr) April 12, 2022

OH NO. Gilbert Gottfried was one of my idols. A comedian’s comedian if there ever was one. I wanted to work with him so badly. I hate this. RIP — Hayden Schlossberg (@McSchlossberg) April 12, 2022

I really love Gilbert Gottfried’s comedy and documentary on his life and – I really wish God would stop taking all the people who make us laugh and happy. Way too young, way too soon. Love and light to his family and loved ones. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 12, 2022

Very sad about Gilbert Gottfried. As a young movie fan with no social life in the 1990s, USA Up All Night was how I found so many of my favorite films. Look at all the then-dismissed now-essential classics on this list. It was stealth film school. RIP. https://t.co/WCY8EcQtfb — Carter Bays (@CarterBays) April 12, 2022

Posting this to laugh while I cry. That time I got to Gilbert Gottfried with Gilbert Gottfried at COMICON, back in the #AMJoy days. What a great and funny guy. Rest in peace and deepest condolences to his family. 😔😢 pic.twitter.com/p89vfJnVMO — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 12, 2022

I made Gilbert Gottfried laugh hard once. I’ve carried that around as a private badge of honor for years. As a child of the 80s, he was always one of my late night heroes. No matter what thing he did, he was always also the Up All Night guy to me. He will ABSOLUTELY be missed. — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) April 12, 2022

I can’t believe this. Gilbert Gottfried is gone. Rest in peace funny man. ❤️🙏❤️ This picture with Bob Saget and Louie Anderson was only taken 3 months ago. Now he is in the Great Comedy Club in the beyond with all his friends. 😥 https://t.co/ZVJGbCHMAW — Lydia Cornell (@LydiaCornell) April 12, 2022

RIP Gilbert Gottfried a true legend — Steelo Brim (@SteeloBrim) April 12, 2022

R.I.P. Gilbert Gottfried (1955 – 2022) pic.twitter.com/BvAzkpdb15 — Film at Lincoln Center (@FilmLinc) April 12, 2022

We will forever miss that voice 💔Tribeca is heartbroken by the loss of legendary comedian, Gilbert Gottfried. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time. pic.twitter.com/HMCxAMRajX — Tribeca (@Tribeca) April 12, 2022

Rest in peace to our friend, the iconic @RealGilbert Thank you for all the laughs. A true comic’s comic and a very sweet person. 🎥 Gilbert Gottfried on how to get ahead in Hollywood. #ATCpresents #iconsofcomedy #gilbertgottfried pic.twitter.com/M7yE9yY71g — All Things Comedy (@allthingscomedy) April 12, 2022

Rest In Peace Gilbert Gottfried. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/ny22itFjB6 — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) April 12, 2022