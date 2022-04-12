Gilbert Gottfried, comedian and actor, dead at 67

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried, known for his distinctive voice, loud delivery and unfiltered humor, died at age 67, his family announced Tuesday.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness,” the funnyman’s family said in a statement, which did not give a cause of death.

Gottfried’s best-known role may be the wisecracking parrot Iago in “Aladdin.” Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Gilbert Gottfried performs in a sketch on “Saturday Night Live” on November 22, 1980. NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Gottfried also voiced the talking duck in a series of Aflac commercials. Disney via Getty Images

The beloved comedian’s family did not give a cause of death. NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”

The Brooklyn native appeared in numerous films and TV shows over his career, but he may be best known for voicing the wisecracking parrot Iago in the Disney film “Aladdin.”

Gottfried also voiced a talking duck in a series of commercials for Aflac insurance, until he was fired in 2011 over controversial jokes about the Fukushima disaster in Japan.