Giants trade Trevor Rosenthal to Brewers, ending brief tenure with team

SAN FRANCISCO — What was your favorite part about Trevor Rosenthal’s tenure in orange and black?

Twelve days after the Giants signed the veteran right-hander to help fix the back end of their bullpen, they traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers for outfield prospect Tristan Peters. Rosenthal never pitched for the Giants and never even really got close, having spent the last two weeks rehabbing a hamstring strain at the team’s facility in Arizona.

Peters, listed as the Brewers’ 19th-ranked prospect by MLB.com and 26th by Baseball America, has played 90 games for High-A Wisconsin this season, batting .306/.386/.485 with seven home runs and 13 stolen bases. The 22-year-old was a seventh-round pick by Milwaukee last summer out of Southern Illinois.

The Giants signed Rosenthal on July 21 in hopes that he could team up with Camilo Doval at the back end of their bullpen down the stretch, but they have lost nine of 12 games since that point, and Rosenthal became part of a mild sell-off before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Rosenthal had agreed to a one-year deal for the prorated portion of $4.5 million.

With the trade, the Giants have now dealt two veterans who never pitched for the organization.

They also sent Matthew Boyd to the Seattle Mariners in a deal that included catcher Curt Casali. Boyd had signed a one-year, $5.2 million deal in March but he never made it back on the field as he rehabbed from flexor tendon surgery.

The Giants also traded Darin Ruf but held their key pieces in Carlos Rodón and Joc Pederson.

