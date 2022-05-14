Giants trade Mauricio Dubon to Astros for infielder Michael Papierski

Giants trade Dubón to Astros with roster crunch looming originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Giants like roster flexibility and balance, and as they started to get all of their players back from the Injured List, they found they didn’t have enough of either.

A roster shakeup was coming at some point, and on Saturday morning they made a move that was not surprising, but still will sting for the fan base. Mauricio Dubón, who spent his teenage years dreaming of being a Giant, was traded to the Houston Astros for catcher/first baseman Michael Papierski.

Papierski will join Triple-A Sacramento, with the Giants adding recently acquired infielder Donovan Walton to their active roster. That could be temporary, though. Tommy La Stella is nearing the end of a rehab assignment and hit a grand slam in Triple-A on Friday night.

Dubón was born in Honduras and moved to the Sacramento area as a teenager to follow his dream of playing professional baseball. He became a Giants fan and in 2019 his hometown team acquired him at the deadline.

He lived out his dream for 177 games, but he came into this season out of options. Injuries and an expanded roster allowed the Giants to carry Dubón for the first month-plus, but Evan Longoria returned to the roster Wednesday and La Stella is a few days away. The Giants prioritized Thairo Estrada over Dubón, but they found him a good spot. The Astros might be the only team hotter than the Giants right now.

Papierski, 26, has a career .358 OBP in the minors and is known as a good defender. He gives the Giants catching depth at the Triple-A level, something they needed.

