Giants to acquire infielder Isan Diaz in trade with Marlins

The Giants’ roster shuffle continued late Saturday night, hours after a 9-3 win over the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park.

The Giants are set to acquire infielder Isan Diaz from the Miami Marlins for a player to be named later or cash considerations, the Miami Herald’s Jordan McPherson reported.

The 25-year-old Diaz appeared in 145 games for the Marlins over the last three seasons. Last year, he played in a career-high 89 games, slashing .193/.293/.282 with nine doubles, four homers and 17 RBI.

Diaz has experience playing second base and third base at MLB level.

The left-handed hitting Diaz has played in four minor league games this season but has yet to record a hit in 12 at-bats between Single-A Jupiter and Triple-A Jacksonville.

The acquisition of Diaz is the second trade the Giants made Saturday. Prior to their game against the Nationals, San Francisco completed a deal with the Seattle Mariners for first baseman Mike Ford.

Farhan Zaidi, the Giants’ president of baseball operations, has had to make several moves over the last few days as the team deals with a slew of injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak within the clubhouse.

The Giants are hoping Mike Yastrzemski will be cleared from the COVID-19 list soon, while LaMonte Wade Jr. is nearing a return from an injury. Brandon Belt also is on the COVID-19 list.

Until they get those everyday players back, the Giants will have to continue to find healthy bodies, even if it means making two trades in one day.