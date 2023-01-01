Giants takeaways from Sunday’s 38-10 win over Colts, including Daniel Jones doing it all in playoff clinch

Jan 1, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) drops back to pass during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2016, defeating the Indianapolis Colts 38-10 on Sunday afternoon.

Here are some key takeaways…

– There was a report before kickoff that the Giants plan to offer multiyear contracts to both Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley this offseason, and Jones’ play in this game may have upped his price. Showcasing both his arm and his legs, Jones had the offense humming in the first half. Jones used his ability to extend plays to his advantage, hitting Richie James for a 6-yard touchdown and then finding Isaiah Hodgins for another 6-yard score on the following drive.

In the third quarter, Jones rolled out on a designed QB run, patiently waiting for his blocking to develop before turning on the Jets for an 18-yard TD dash. Then, for good measure, Jones added another rushing TD in the fourth quarter.

Jones came out of the game midway through the fourth to a rousing ovation. He finished the day going 19-of-24 passing for 177 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 91 rushing yards and two more scores in what was one of the best games of his young career.

– Kayvon Thibodeaux wreaked havoc in the first half. After registering a tackle for loss on the Colts’ first play from scrimmage, Thibodeaux got a free rush late in the half and crushed Nick Foles for a sack. Foles landed hard on his ribs and had to be carted to the locker room, as Thibodeaux picked up his fourth sack of the season. Foles did not return to the game.

– Landon Collins provided an exclamation point to an outstanding Giants first half. With New York leading 14-3 late in the second, Collins jumped a Foles pass and ran it back 52 yards for a Pick 6, the second of his career.

Graham Gano added a late field goal to give Big Blue a commanding 24-3 lead at the break. The Giants had 215 total yards, including 84 on the ground, while holding the Colts to 127 yards.

– Xavier McKinney was back in the lineup for the Giants, returning with a heavily wrapped left hand. The Colts took a shot at him early, as Parris Campbell hauled in a 49-yard pass over McKinney, but the safety played well overall in his return. In the third quarter, McKinney nearly intercepted Sam Ehlinger, but he could hold the ball in that surgically repaired left hand.

– After Jones’ first TD run put the Giants up 31-3 early in the third, most of the second half was about running out the clock towards a playoff clinch. A Michael Pittman Jr. TD made it a three-score game going into the fourth, and the party was on at MetLife Stadium. The Giants ended up pulling most of their starters midway through the quarter.

The Giants clinched a playoff spot for the first time since the 2016 season. New York will be the No. 6 seed, and they would currently face the San Francisco 49ers in the first round.

Highlights

What’s next

The Giants close out their regular season next weekend against the Eagles in Philadelphia. Start time for the finale is yet to be announced.