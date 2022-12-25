Giants takeaways from Saturday’s 27-24 loss to Vikings, including last-second field goal to ice game

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is sacked by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson (7) during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. / Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Up 13-10 heading into the fourth quarter, the Giants gave up 17 fourth-quarter points including a game-winning 61-yard field goal and lost to the Minnesota Vikings, 27-24.

Here are the key takeaways…

– It took a while, but this game had it all.

– The Vikings drew first blood, albeit after a few tries by both teams, on a wide-open T.J. Hockenson touchdown grab in the back of the end zone with a little over three minutes left in the quarter. But Hockenson wasn’t done, not by a long shot.

– Looking to get even on the very next drive though, the Giants strung together a few nice plays, including three straight completions by Daniel Jones to Isaiah Hodgins and a Jones 10-yard scamper. Hodgins had a career-best 89 yards on eight receptions including a touchdown and Jones ran for 34 yards.

But on the first play of the second quarter, Daniel Bellinger fumbled the ball and Minnesota recovered it. What appeared as a promising drive ended with nothing.

– After the Vikings made it 10-0 on a field goal, Big Blue answered right back with a touchdown of their own by the aforementioned Hodgins. It was his third touchdown in just seven games with New York.

– The always-reliable Graham Gano hit a couple of long field goals in the third quarter that gave New York the lead, but things didn’t really pop off in this one until the fourth quarter.

– Up 13-10 going into the fourth, the Giants allowed another touchdown to Hockenson that gave Minnesota the lead once again. Hockenson finished with 13 grabs, 109 yards and two touchdowns.

– Following a Jones interception, the Giants’ defense held the Vikings offense and forced a turnover on downs. On the ensuing drive, Richie James had a huge drop on third-down and five that would’ve kept the drive alive. Instead, Gano aced his 55-yard field goal attempt as the G-Men were now down 17-16.

Immediately after that, the Giants’ defense stepped up again, forcing Kirk Cousins and the Vikings with a three-and-out and time winding down. Unfortunately, the Giants weren’t able to capitalize and were forced to punt which was subsequently blocked as the Vikings took over on the Giants’ 29-yard line.

– Justin Jefferson gave Minnesota the 24-16 lead on his lone touchdown of the day as the Vikings converted on a third-down play, something that they had struggled with all day long.

– Showing incredible composure, the Giants punched right back with a 75-yard touchdown drive that took just 59 seconds, punctuated by a Saquon Barkley touchdown run and stamped with a successful two-point conversion attempt to Bellinger that tied the game at 24-24.

– But Cousins, with the help of Jefferson, crept his way toward field goal range and with four seconds left on the clock, spiked the ball to give Greg Joseph a chance to be the Christmas hero. With one kick, Joseph sent all the Minnesota fans home happy as he nailed the 61-yard field goal try to give the Vikings the 27-24 win.

– The Giants almost had two interceptions in this game that could’ve changed the entire complexion, but Fabian Moreau’s would-be pick was negated by a pass interference penalty on himself while Cor’Dale Flott’s, which would’ve been his first career interception, was reviewed and reversed as replay showed the ball hit the ground.

– Azeez Ojulari also had to leave the game in the second quarter with an ankle injury and did not return. His absence on the defensive side of the ball would be detrimental for New York who has still not safely secured a playoff spot.

The Giants return home to take on the Indianapolis Colts on New Years Day at 1 p.m.