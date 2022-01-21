Giants tab Bills’ Joe Schoen as next general manager

The New York Giants have named Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen as their next general manager, the team announced on Friday.

Schoen, 42, replaces the recently retired Dave Gettleman, who rejoined the Giants in 2018 after a stint as the Carolina Panthers’ GM.

“His philosophy and collaborative approach to building a roster and coaching staff align with what we we’re looking for in a general manager.,” Giants owner John Mara said in a statement.

Schoen’s immediate focus is now to hire a head coach, following the firing of Joe Judge. The Giants are seeking their fourth head coach since parting ways with Tom Coughlin after the 2015 season.

In a statement, Schoen said he will “work in lockstep with” the next head coach “to create a collaborative environment for our football operations. We will cast a wide net, it can be former head coaches, first-time head coaches but, more importantly, it has to be a person who possesses the ability to lead an organization and the ability to motivate and develop players.”

Could Shoen make it a Bills duo running the Giants? Brian Daboll, the Bills’ offensive coordinator, is considered a potential favorite for the job now. In addition to working together in Buffalo, Schoen and Daboll also share the same agent, Bob LaMonte.

Since 2017, Schoen has been the right-hand man in Buffalo’s front office to GM Brandon Beane, whose scouting staff has put together an impressive roster led by star QB Josh Allen. The Bills meet the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday for the right to play in the AFC championship game.

One former coworker of Schoen’s told Yahoo Sports last week that he is a “great communicator, smart, strong work ethic, (has) no ego, (is a) consensus builder, good evaluator, (and has) good relationships with agent community.”

Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula (left) walks with assistant general manager Joe Schoen (right), who is expected to be named the New York Giants’ next general manager. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Schoen has 20 years experience in the NFL. Prior to Buffalo, Schoen had worked with the Miami Dolphins as director of player personnel, assistant director of college scouting and national scout over nearly a decade in Miami. He also worked alongside Beane in Carolina from 2001 to 2007 before leaving for Miami.

The New York Giants own the Nos. 5 and 7 overall picks in the 2022 NFL draft, with a total of five selections projected to be in the top 81 overall picks. But they also have a messy salary-cap situation and long-term decisions to make on QB Daniel Jones and RB Saquon Barkley.