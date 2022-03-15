Giants sign Texans QB Tyrod Taylor as Daniel Jones backup

Daniel Jones may have some competition in New York.

The Giants reached a deal to bring in former Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Taylor will sign a two-year, $17 million deal with the Giants in free agency on Wednesday afternoon, per the report. The Giants will mark Taylor’s sixth team in the league, and his third in three years.

Taylor spent last season with the Texans, where he threw for 966 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions in six games. Taylor hasn’t played as a true starter since his stint with the Buffalo Bills from 2015-17, where he went 22-20.

Taylor was set to be the Los Angeles Chargers’ starter in 2020, but a team doctor to help with the pain of cracked ribs, which sent him to the hospital. He then had to go to the hospital, which led to then-rookie Justin Herbert starting in his place. Herbert eventually won Offensive Rookie of the Year that season.

The to a one-year, $6 million deal last season. He started briefly along with Davis Mills while normal starter Deshaun Watson was sidelined amid his reported trade request and sexual assault and harassment allegations.

Though it’s been a minute since Taylor has truly led a team, he could provide a solid competition for Jones in New York.

Jones, who the Giants took with the No. 6 overall pick in 2019 as their replacement for Eli Manning, has gone just 12-25 in three seasons. He threw for 2,428 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season. The team hasn’t won more than six games in a single season since Jones took over.

It will be a while before we know if Taylor actually can overtake Jones for the starting job. Having the veteran’s presence in their locker room, however, should undoubtedly help Jones regardless of how training camp shakes out.