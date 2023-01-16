Giants sign 23 international prospects, including highly-ranked outfielder

Giants announce signings of 23 international prospects originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Giants announced the addition of 23 international prospects, including an outfielder from the Dominican Republic who ranked among the best players in this year’s class.

The highest bonus went to outfielder Rayner Arias, who will get $2.8 million, per MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez. Arias, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound right-handed hitter, ranked 15th on MLB Pipeline’s international top 50. He got more than half of the Giants’ pool of about $5.3 million.

Arias, the son of a former minor leaguer, has been compared to White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez, per Sanchez, who writes that he has “an advanced approach at the plate and has a good feel for the strike zone.” His bonus is the largest handed out by the Giants since Lucius Fox got $6 million in 2015.

Arias was one of eight players signed out of the Dominican Republic. The Giants also signed 11 players from Venezuela, two from Mexico, one from Curacao and one from Taiwan.

The top player in this year’s class was catcher Ethan Salas of Venezuela, who signed with the Padres for $5.6 million. Joendry Vargas, a Dominican shortstop ranked third in the class, signed with the Dodgers.

