Giants rule out Leonard Williams, Kadarius Toney

The Giants’ inactive list won’t take much deliberating. They already have ruled out five players for Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Receiver Kadarius Toney and defensive lineman Leonard Williams did not practice all week and won’t return this week.

Both players missed the loss to the Cowboys on Monday night. Toney is dealing with a hamstring injury, while Williams sprained his MCL in the Week 2 win over the Panthers.

The Giants also ruled out cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (calf), cornerback Nick McCloud (hamstring) and receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee).

Linebacker Jihad Ward (knee) returned to a full practice and is ready to play.

