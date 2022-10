The New York Giants have reportedly traded wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs for conditional third and sixth-round picks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Toney, 23, was a first-round pick in the 2021 draft, selected 20th overall by the Giants. He’s been beset by injuries throughout his short professional career, and is currently sidelined with a hamstring issue.

This story will be updated.