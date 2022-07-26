Giants place Azeez Ojulari on NFI list, three others on PUP

The New York Giants placed three players on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list as training camp officially opened on Tuesday.

Offensive linemen Nick Gates and Matt Peart, and wide receiver Sterling Shepard can be activated from the list at any point during camp. If they remain on PUP as the regular season opens, they will be required to miss a minimum of six weeks.

Gates suffered an ugly leg fracture in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders a season ago. He underwent multiple surgeries and although there was initially concern about his NFL future, there now seems to be growing optimism that Gates could return as early as this season.

Peart suffered a torn ACL during a Week 16 game while Shepard suffered a torn Achilles in Week 15 and may not be available until much later in camp. The hope remains that he’ll be ready to play come Week 1, but even that’s far from a certainty.

The Giants also previously placed rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger (calf) on the PUP list.

Finally, the Giants placed edge rusher Azeez Ojulari on the non-football injury (NFI) list with a hamstring issue.

All four players will remain on the Giants’ 90-man roster.

Notable players who did not land on the PUP list include linebacker Blake Martinez, cornerback Rodarius Williams, offensive tackle Andrew Thomas and wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

