Giants ownership could push to sign Aaron Judge, Buster Olney believes

Olney believes Giants ownership could push to sign Judge originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Giants are playing out the final games of their 2022 MLB season and then will turn the page toward 2023.

San Francisco could not replicate last season’s success of 107 wins, a franchise record, and an NL West division title. As a result, the lack of a franchise player this year has been more evident in the Giants lineup, which could lead to ownership saying they’ve had enough of platoon players or waiting on certain prospects to develop.

Instead, they could push to land the biggest fish in the free agent market this offseason in New York Yankees outfielder and Northern California native Aaron Judge.

ESPN MLB senior writer Buster Olney stated to KNBR’s “Murph & Mac” on Friday that if the Giants go after Judge, it would be a move done by ownership and not the team’s president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi.

“My instinct is, is that if this move happens, it’s gonna be at the ownership level,” Olney said. “… If you look at the way that Farhan does deals, that’s not something he’s going to do.

“It would have to be ownership basically saying, ‘Look, we need a face of the franchise. We need a power hitter. We need a guy that fans are going to rally around and be excited by the way they were with Barry Bonds when they signed him back in the day.’ “

Giants ownership only have to look at NL West rivals the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres having star players in their lineup, so there’s likely some envy.

The Dodgers next season can trout out a batting order that contains Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and possibly Trea Turner, should he agree to a new contract with Los Angeles.

RELATED: Judge, free agents highlight ‘big’ Giants offseason, Zaidi states

Meanwhile, the Padres have Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatís Jr., once the 23-year-old serves his 80-game suspension after testing positive for Clostebol, in their lineup.

Story continues

With Giants ownership possibly greenlighting a move and the Yankees not budging from their stance after Judge turned down a $213.5 million contract offer in June, San Francisco could have a real shot at landing the power bat that their lineup desperately needs.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast