Giants not making any friends with unwritten rule issues, Rich Aurilia says

Gabe Kapler and the Giants have decided they are going to throw the “unwritten rules” of baseball out the window this season, even if it rubs opponents the wrong way.

For the second time already this season, the Giants have been at the center of an “unwritten rules” controversy, with the latest incident coming in the ninth inning of their 7-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Friday night at Nationals Park.

With two outs in the top of the ninth inning, Thairo Estrada singled to center field. On an 0-1 pitch to the next batter, Brandon Crawford, Estrada took off for second base. The Nationals weren’t holding him on.

Crawford swung at the pitch, flaring a single to shallow left center and the speedy Estrada never stopped running, rounding third base at full speed before being thrown out at home to end the inning.

Several Nationals players — most notably shortstop Alcides Escobar and outfielder Victor Robles — weren’t thrilled with what Estrada did.

After the game, former Giants infielder and current NBC Sports Bay Area analyst Rich Aurilia expressed concern with how San Francisco is choosing to play games this season.

“Couple of these decisions here the last few weeks, I don’t think right now … and I don’t know where it came from, I don’t know if Estrada did it on his own, I don’t know if they told him to go,” Aurilia said to host Laura Britt. “We already know Gabe’s stance on it. We know. He said ‘We’re going to try to score as many runs as we can and get deeper into their bullpen and see if we can damage them for the rest of the series.’ It’s not making many friends right now by doing some of these decisions around the league, I can guarantee that.”

Aurilia’s career spanned from 1995 through 2009, bookending his 15 years in the league with stints with the Giants.

While Kapler is embracing a new way of playing the game, Aurilia isn’t on board.

“If you ask me, I’m old school,” Aurilia said. “I’m not a big fan of it. If you ask some other people, they probably don’t care. But I will say this, the word is around the league that the Giants are going to play that way, so they have to be ready for reactions like they got tonight.”

Nationals manager Dave Martinez said what the Giants did Friday night was “uncalled for” and Kapler defended the actions of his team, noting that San Francisco scored seven runs in the second inning, something Washington was capable of doing in the bottom of the ninth with the likes of Juan Soto, Nelson Cruz and Josh Bell in the middle of their lineup.

This likely won’t be the end of the Giants challenging the “unwritten rules” of baseball, and even more likely is that the Nationals might retaliate in their game on Saturday afternoon.

