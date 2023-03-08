The Giants have begun contract talks with the representatives of defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, General Manager Joe Schoen said Wednesday.

A long-term deal would lower Lawrence’s cap number of $12.4 million on the fifth-year option for this season.

Lawrence, 25, was the 17th overall choice in 2019 and made his first Pro Bowl in 2022.

He has played 64 of a possible 66 games in his career and has totaled 213 tackles, 16.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in his four-year career.

Giants have begun negotiations on long-term deal for Dexter Lawrence originally appeared on Pro Football Talk