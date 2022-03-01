Giants GM Joe Schoen ‘open for business’ with first-round picks in 2022 NFL Draft

Joe Schoen screenshot from NFL Combine

Here’s a breath of fresh air: The Giants GM is open for business with his two Top 10 NFL Draft picks.

Joe Schoen was quick to admit he’s willing to listen to anyone who wants to call about his No. 5 and No. 7 overall picks during his media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

“I’m not going to say yes to every deal, but I’m definitely going to listen and open to the situations that are best for the New York Giants,” Schoen said, while referencing the current pieces on his roster as well.

“We’re going to keep all options open.”

Thanks to the Chicago Bears trading up in last year’s draft, Schoen can pick twice with prime draft capital. But, of course, Draft Day trades come around if teams below one another want to jump on a certain prospect.

As a developmental team in 2022, the Giants could use some more capital in future drafts. So why not trade one or both picks if you believe you can find more impact players down the line, while focusing on the future as well?

That’s the thought process Schoen might have, but for now, as he peruses the vast amount of talent in Indy, he’s planning on finding seven great prospects he loves that he may select at No. 5 and 7.

“Where we are, five and seven in terms of just the first round, finding seven players that we really like to fit. Position specifics, critical factors, the type of football makeup and the type of character that we want to bring in to our building, then I’ll sleep good at night,” he explained. “If it’s too high to take a guy, or whatever it is, that’s fine. What I care about is what the people think in the building and we’ll do our due diligence.”