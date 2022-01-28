Giants explain why Brian Daboll is right choice for head coach

Brian Daboll smile white Bills polo

The Giants have their man.

Big Blue made it official on Friday evening, naming former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll the team’s 20th head coach.

Daboll, 46, was considered the favorite throughout the process, and he now reunites with general manager Joe Schoen with the Giants.

In total, the Giants interviewed six candidates for the the job, including Daboll, former Dolphins coach Brian Flores; Bills DC Leslie Frazier, Bengals DC Lou Anarumo, Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (who later dropped out of the running), and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

Ultimately, though, Daboll landed the job, and Schoen explained why in a statement on Friday.

“We interviewed several people who are incredible coaches and all of whom are going to enjoy much more success in this league in their current positions and as a head coach,” said Schoen. “With that said, we – me and ownership – all felt Brian is the right person to serve as our head coach.

“Over the last four years, I have observed first-hand Brian’s strengths as a leader – he is an excellent communicator, intelligent, innovative, and hard working. Brian’s genuine and engaging personality is refreshing. He fosters relationships with the players and coaches around him. He is progressive in his vision and values collaboration, two of the attributes we think are essential. I am thrilled to partner with Brian and welcome he and his family to this side of the state.”

Giants ownership also weighed in on Daboll’s hiring, praising the coach’s ability as a leader.

“Brian was the first candidate we met with when we began our search,” said owner and team president John Mara, “and as we continued our conversations, it was clear that his approach to coaching and team building was what we are looking for moving forward with our team. Brian has had tremendous experience in the NFL and has been part of multiple championship teams. It is clear he used that experience to grow and develop into a dynamic leader, one that we are confident is the right fit as our head coach.”

“First of all, Joe did a great job in lining up prospective head coaches,” added chairman Steve Tisch. “It was an impressive group, which made this an incredibly difficult decision for John, Joe and me. In the end, it was obvious Brian has spent his career preparing for this moment. He is creative, thoughtful, determined, and Joe and Brian are the perfect complement to each other. We will do everything we can to support their process as they build toward the 2022 season and well after that.

Daboll has been an offensive coordinator for four different NFL teams — the Browns, Dolphins, Chiefs and Bills.

Now, he gets his first chance to be an NFL head coach, and he’s greatly looking forward to the opportunity.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be named head coach of the New York Giants,” said Daboll in the team’s release. “Thank you to Joe Schoen for believing in me and to John Mara and Steve Tisch and their families for entrusting me with this position.

“My immediate goal is to assemble a coaching staff – a strong staff that emphasizes teaching and collaboration and making sure our players are put in the position to be their best and, ultimately, to win games. That’s why all of us do this. To teach, to be successful, to develop talent, and to win. I have a pretty good idea where our fan base’s feelings are right now, and I get it. I promise we will work our tails off to put a team on the field that you will be proud to support and give us the results we all want.”