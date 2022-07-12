Giants’ David Villar hits wacky Little League home run vs. Diamondbacks

Villar clears bases, scores on Little League homer vs. D-backs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

A Little League home run might just be what the Giants needed to break out of their slump.

In the bottom of the first inning of Tuesday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park, Giants infielder David Villar lined a base hit to right field. Jake McCarthy appeared to lose the ball in the sun before diving at the last second and missing it completely, allowing the ball to roll all the way to the wall and two runners to score.

An overthrow at third base allowed Villar to score, providing the Giants with a rare Little League home run and a 4-0 lead after Yermín Mercedes scored Austin Slater on an RBI-double one batter prior.

The Giants added on in the bottom of the second with a solo home run from Joey Bart and a two-run homer from Mercedes to extend San Francisco’s lead to 7-0.

All it took was a Little League homer to inspire a couple of true long-balls.

