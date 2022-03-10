Giants cut punter Riley Dixon

The Giants have cut punter Riley Dixon, SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano confirmed.

Dixon struggled in 2021, averaging just 44.4 yards per punt, the seventh-worst mark in the league. He had averaged 46.1 yards per punt in 2019, the 12th-best mark in the league that year.

With the move, the Giants save $2.8 million.

GM Joe Schoen has previously stated that he’s looking to shave $40 million of the Giants’ cap number this offseason, and Dixon now joins Devontae Booker and Kyle Rudolph as salary cap causalities.

