Giants cut punter Riley Dixon

Riley Dixon

The Giants have cut punter Riley Dixon, SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano confirmed.

Dixon struggled in 2021, averaging just 44.4 yards per punt, the seventh-worst mark in the league. He had averaged 46.1 yards per punt in 2019, the 12th-best mark in the league that year.

With the move, the Giants save $2.8 million.

GM Joe Schoen has previously stated that he’s looking to shave $40 million of the Giants’ cap number this offseason, and Dixon now joins Devontae Booker and Kyle Rudolph as salary cap causalities.