Giants claim Warren G’s son, Olaijah Griffin, off waivers from Bills

The New York Giants claimed defensive back Olaijah Griffin off of waivers from the Buffalo Bills on Monday, bringing their roster to 88 men. That will need to be trimmed to 85 on Tuesday.

Griffin was signed by the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of USC in 2021. He spent his entire rookie season on their practice squad and has not yet appeared in an NFL game.

To the likely delight of wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who goes by the rap name “Yung Joka,” Griffin is the son of rapper Warren G and the step-nephew of rapper/producer Dr. Dre. The locker room rap battles are sure to be off the hook.

Meanwhile, two former Giants have also found new homes.

Defensive tackle Danny Shelton, who spent the 2021 season with the Giants, was officially signed by the Kansas City Chiefs. And linebacker Niko Lalos, who spent two seasons in East Rutherford and has a fan base that includes LeBron James, signed with the New Orleans Saints.

Lalos had been released by the Giants last week.

