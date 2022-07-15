Giants’ Carlos Rodon explains bizarre stare-down with Pedro Severino

Rodón explains bizarre stare-down with Brewers’ Severino originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Despite not having his best stuff in Thursday night’s extra-innings 3-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park, Giants All-Star starter Carlos Rodón certainly brought the fire on the mound.

After striking out the side in the top of the second inning, Rodón walked off the mound, shrugged his shoulders and shushed the Brewers, who presumably were chirping him at some point in the inning.

Fast-forward to the fourth inning, with Brewers designated hitter Pedro Severino at the plate with a 3-0 count, Severino walks towards first base on back-to-back called strikes, only to eventually draw a walk against Rodón. Severino then stared down the Giants’ pitcher, who was seen laughing on the mound.

After the game, Rodón explained why he was laughing as Severino walked towards first base.

“You know, it was just part of the game,” Rodon told reporters. “He just stared at me and I thought it was funny. He put together a good at-bat, it was a nice walk and it is what it is. He’s probably excited to be back.”

RELATED: How Zaidi, Giants are viewing upcoming trade deadline

It remains unclear why Severino stared down Rodón in the first place. The Giants’ lefty might have said something during the first couple called strikes and Rodón’s shush celebration in the second inning could have played a role.

Even without his best stuff, the Giants can always count on Rodón to bring the heat one way or another.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast