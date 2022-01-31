Giants’ Brian Daboll holds introductory press conference: 10 takeaways

The New York Giants introduced Brian Daboll as the 20th head coach in franchise history on Monday. And like general manager Joe Schoen before him, he had the red carpet rolled out for a major press conference.
Daboll met in the field house with a number of national and local reporters, while members of the staff and several players, including Sterling Shepard and Blake Martinez, were also in attendance.
Here are 10 takeaways from Daboll’s introductory press conference:
No promises
Offensive scheme TBD
Intend to keep Patrick Graham
A lot to like about DJ
Dream come true
Starting from scratch
Pressure, pressure, pressure
Temper expectations
Not trying to emulate
Using Saquon Barkley
1
1