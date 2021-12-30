Current, former Giants react to John Madden’s passing

“Big people help you compete.” Those were the words of Tom Coughlin, former two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach, New York Giants.

That was basically the mantra of Dave Gettleman when he took over as the team’s general manager in December of 2017. Gettleman swore he was a proponent of building a team from the trenches out with ‘hog mollies,’ those massive linemen that dominate the line of scrimmage and allow the skill players to do their thing.

But Gettleman did not do that. His first four first-round picks were a running back, a quarterback, a defensive lineman and a cornerback. His next first rounder, in 2020, was an offensive tackle who has largely struggled. Not exactly what Giant fans were promised.

This year, Gettleman bypassed the offensive line again and took a wide receiver who has not been able to stay healthy.

With Gettleman likely sent out to pasture after this season, a new general manager will quickly see that this team is barren up front and is in dire need of an infusion of size and talent in the trenches, mainly on offense.

The latest mock draft from the folks at Pro Football Network hits it squarely on the head for the Giants — two massive linemen that will help them compete.

5. New York Giants: Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M One way to help a struggling rushing attack is adding an elite player who can maul anyone. Kenyon Green knows how to put people on their back, and he also brings a versatility that gives the Giants depth on the line. New York currently averages 95.5 yards per game on the ground. Saquon Barkley went from one of the best running backs in the league to second-best on his team (for various reasons). Thus, adding an elite talent up front could help get him back to the top tier.

You know why John Madden was infatuated with the Nate Newtons of this world? Because they made the Emmitt Smiths and Troy Aikmans possible. Green is big (6-foot-4, 325) and physical and plays with an edge. Check, check and check. Draft him and put him right in the starting lineup.

Story continues

8. New York Giants (from Chicago): Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Whichever team selects Evan Neal is making a smart pick. That’s the easiest way to put it. Many expect him to put up some eye-popping numbers at the NFL Combine, and the Giants will love adding him to their squad. Just like the Jets, the Giants are addressing a big-time need by adding two players to the same position group. They took Green with their first selection, and now they add Neal to join him. That’s 680 pounds they’re adding to the offensive line. The offense can only go up if this mock draft becomes a reality.

It might not go in this order. Neal could likely be taken before Green, but either way, these two picks would dramatically improve the state of the Giants’ offensive line. But if you have the same stiff play calling, it may not matter.

Boy, do they need a lot of help…

List

Current, former Giants react to John Madden’s passing