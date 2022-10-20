Giants and Jets keep rolling; Chargers, Raiders win

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones yells during a game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. (Adam Hunger / Associated Press)

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 8-6 (.571); season 53-40-1 (.570). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 7-7 (.500); season 47-45-2 (.511). Off: RAMS, Bills, Eagles, Vikings. Times Pacific.

Saints (2-4) at Cardinals (2-4)

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara carries the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half on Sunday in New Orleans. (Butch Dill / Associated Press)

Thursday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: Amazon Prime Video.

Line: Cardinals by 2 1/2. O/U: 43 1/2.

The Cardinals should get a lift from the return of DeAndre Hopkins, who hasn’t played since Week 14 of last season. But the Saints have the better defense in this matchup and that makes the difference.

Prediction: Saints 23, Cardinals 20

Browns (2-4) at Ravens (3-3)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson runs with the ball against the New York Giants on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. (Adam Hunger / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 705.

Line: Ravens by 6 1/2. O/U: 45 1/2.

The Browns are at their best when they can control the game with the run. They might be playing from behind, as Lamar Jackson figures to have a bounce-back game after a loss to the Giants.

Prediction: Ravens 30, Browns 24

Lions (1-4) at Cowboys (4-2)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in action against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Philadelphia. (Rich Schultz / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 706.

Line: Cowboys by 8. O/U: 48 1/2.

Detroit has a hard time stopping the pass, and Dak Prescott should take advantage of that. The Lions were scoring like crazy before a rash of injuries, and now they’re rested after a week off.

Prediction: Cowboys 28, Lions 24

Colts (3-2-1) at Titans (3-2)

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. plays against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Indianapolis on Sunday. (Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 707.

Line: Titans by 2 1/2. O/U: 42 1/2.

The Colts are coming off a big win over Jacksonville and should be getting Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines back. They lost at Tennessee a few weeks ago but are a better team now.

Prediction: Colts 24, Titans 20

Buccaneers (3-3) at Panthers (1-5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette reacts after a 11-yard touchdown reception in the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sunday. (Justin Berl / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 708.

Line: Buccaneers by 10 1/2. O/U: 40 1/2.

The Buccaneers have lots of problems and that includes their struggling defense, which should be their strength. Carolina doesn’t have the offensive firepower to take advantage of that, though.

Prediction: Buccaneers 27, Panthers 14

Falcons (3-3) at Bengals (3-3)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow carries for a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans on Sunday. (Gerald Herbert / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 709.

Line: Bengals by 6 1/2. O/U: 47 1/2.

The Falcons are 6-0 against the spread. That should continue, even if they don’t win. Cincinnati’s run defense has been pretty good, and it will need to be against a team that can move it on the ground.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Falcons 23

Giants (5-1) at Jaguars (2-4)

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley runs with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during a game on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. (Adam Hunger / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 710.

Line: Jaguars by 3. O/U: 41 1/2.

The Giants are playing well on both sides of the ball and Wink Martindale has that defense going. Nobody is stopping Saquon Barkley, and Jacksonville will give the Giants a short field or two.

Prediction: Giants 28, Jaguars 21

Packers (3-3) at Commanders (2-4)

Green Bay Packers’ Romeo Doubs runs during the first half on Sunday in Green Bay, Wis. (Morry Gash / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 711.

Line: Packers by 41/2. O/U: 411/2.

Green Bay is struggling but should be better than Washington, although the Commanders do get a boost with Taylor Heinicke at quarterback in place of injured Carson Wentz.

Prediction: Packers 27, Commanders 21

Jets (4-2) at Broncos (2-4)

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) tries to elude Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (59) during a game on Sunday in Green Bay, Wis. (Mike Roemer / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 712.

Line: Broncos by 1. O/U: 38 1/2.

Both defenses are playing well. The Broncos are home and, although their offense looked strong in the first quarter against the Chargers, Russell Wilson has yet to have a truly good game.

Prediction: Jets 20, Broncos 17

Texans (1-3-1) at Raiders (1-4)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr passes during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 10 in Kansas City, Mo. (Ed Zurga / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 713.

Line: Raiders by 7. O/U: 45 1/2.

Each is coming off an open week, so both should be healthy. Josh McDaniel needs to show he can make the right adjustments and have his team prepared. Texans have played most everyone close.

Prediction: Raiders 23, Texans 17

Seahawks (3-3) at Chargers (4-2)

Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) makes a catch as Denver Broncos cornerback Damarri Mathis (27) tries to make the tackle during the second half on Monday at SoFi Stadium. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 714.

Line: Chargers by 6 1/2. O/U: 51 1/2.

Hasn’t always been pretty, but the Chargers have won three in a row and should be getting Keenan Allen back. That’ll help against Seattle, which is getting surprisingly strong play from Geno Smith.

Prediction: Chargers 27, Seahawks 21

Chiefs (4-2) at 49ers (3-3)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks for a call from the sideline during a game on Sunday in Kansas City, Mo. (Ed Zurga / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 715.

Line: Chiefs by 3. O/U: 48 1/2.

The Chiefs are coming off a really tough game at home and now hit the road against a team that’s especially banged up on defense. Can Jimmy Garoppolo take advantage of a suspect secondary?

Prediction: Chiefs 31, 49ers 24

Steelers (2-4) at Dolphins (3-3)

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15) celebrates with defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (98) after sacking Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins during the first half on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Lynne Sladky / Associated Press)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m.

TV: Channel 4.

Line: Dolphins by 7 1/2. O/U: 39 1/2.

Pittsburgh is coming off an impressive win over Tampa Bay. Won’t be easy to keep that up on the road against Miami, which is getting Tua Tagovailoa back. His receivers are scorching.

Prediction: Dolphins 30, Steelers 21

Bears (2-4) at Patriots (3-3)

New England Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills (2) runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns during a game in Cleveland on Sunday. (Rick Osentoski / Associated Press)

Monday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN.

Line: Patriots by 7 1/2. O/U: 39 1/2.

The Patriots are quietly hanging in there. They’re doing it with defense and a running game. Bill Belichick’s defense is going to take away the run and turn up the heat on Justin Fields.

Prediction: Patriots 24, Bears 9

