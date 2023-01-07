Giants activate Davis Webb from practice squad, will reportedly start vs. Eagles

Aug 28, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb (12) drops back to pass during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants have officially activated quarterback Davis Webb from the practice squad ahead of Sunday afternoon’s season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles.

With a playoff spot already wrapped up, New York is planning on sitting some of their key starters. As a result, Webb is reportedly expected to make his first-career start, according to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

The Giants signed Webb to their practice squad earlier this offseason. This is just his second activation to the active roster, the first of which came in Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers in London.

Webb, who was with head coach Brian Daboll in Buffalo last season, enjoyed a great preseason in his return to the Giants. He went 60-for-81 (74.1 percent) for 457 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions over three games.

Following the preseason, Daboll said “I have a lot of confidence in Davis, and I’ve seen him grow a lot the last few years that I’ve been with him: his fundamentals, the way he plays the position, his decision-making process. The last few years he’s gotten better and better.”

This is a tremendous opportunity for the 2017 third round pick to show what he can do.