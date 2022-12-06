Giants’ Aaron Judge offer around $360M, but Yankees are favorites

Report: Giants offer Judge around $360M; Yankees are favorites originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Aaron Judge sweepstakes take a new twist just about every hour.

On Tuesday morning, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported, citing sources, that San Francisco’s big offer for Judge is around $360 million.

The contract Judge eventually accepts from either team reportedly will be nine years in length, per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. If the Giants were to offer a nine-year deal worth $360 million, that would give Judge an average annual value (AAV) of $40 million, making him the highest-paid position player in baseball.

The New York Yankees still loom as the other team most likely to sign baseball’s biggest free agent. New York reportedly offered Judge an eight-year deal around $300 million last week, although it’s likely that won’t be the Yankees’ final offer for the reigning American League MVP.

Per Heyman, the Yankees are the favorites to land Judge, although our partner, PointsBet, gave San Francisco the best odds to sign the superstar heading into the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings.

RELATED: Judge was ‘upset’ at Yankees in April for leaking contract offer

Contract offers from both teams likely will break free-agency records. It will come down to Judge and how he wants the next decade of his career to unfold. Will he stay with the Yankees, the team that selected him in the first round of the 2013 MLB Draft and developed him into a superstar? Or will Judge return home to Northern California and play for the Giants, the team he grew up rooting for and where, as a high school senior, he predicted he would play one day?

All eyes in the sport are on Judge’s camp as the MLB Winter Meetings continue in San Diego.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast