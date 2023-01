A big Swiss bank made a call in chip stocks, and loaded up on media and entertainment shares.

Julius Baer of Zurich bought up



Intel



(ticker: INTC), Walt



Disney



(DIS), and



AT&T



(T) stock, and sold the vast majority of its investment in



Advanced Micro Devices



(AMD) in the fourth quarter. The private bank disclosed the stock trades in a form it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.